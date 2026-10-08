Swift to perform Academy Museum Gala honoring Carpenter, Domingo, Theron
Entertainment
Taylor Swift is taking the stage at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, 2026.
This year's event will celebrate filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron.
Amy Homma, the Director and President of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, said Swift's upcoming performance is a "celebration of cinema."
The gala supports museum exhibits and educational programs.
Ford Rodriguez Spielberg Capshaw co-chair Gala
The gala is co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw, with stars like Jessica Alba and Judd Apatow on the host committee.
Lately, Swift premiered her self-directed "Patient Zero" music video and dropped "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5, her first country radio No. 1 in 13 years.