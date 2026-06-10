Swift wrote and performed 'Toy Story 5' song, 1st non-Newman
Entertainment
Taylor Swift wrote and performed a brand-new song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," for Toy Story 5, making her the first to write a track for the series that isn't by Randy Newman.
She shared on Good Morning America that Jessie's character inspired her after she watched an early screening: "Just really liked the movie," she said.
'Toy Story 5' hits June 19
At the Los Angeles premiere on June 9, Swift surprised fans with a live performance of her new song and teamed up with Newman for "You've Got a Friend in Me."
Toy Story 5 brings back Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, plus new voices like Greta Lee and Conan O'Brien.
The movie hits theaters June 19!