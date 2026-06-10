Swift wrote and performed 'Toy Story 5' song, 1st non-Newman Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Taylor Swift wrote and performed a brand-new song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," for Toy Story 5, making her the first to write a track for the series that isn't by Randy Newman.

She shared on Good Morning America that Jessie's character inspired her after she watched an early screening: "Just really liked the movie," she said.