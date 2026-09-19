Swisher will executive produce 'Ladies of the House' adaptation
Entertainment
Netflix is wrapping up Sweet Magnolias after five seasons, but JoAnna Garcia Swisher isn't going anywhere.
She's set to executive produce via their company, Rolling Clover, a brand-new series, Ladies of the House, announced on September 18, 2026.
The show adapts Lauren Edmondson's novel and centers on three women navigating family and friendship.
Swisher and Anderson reteam on drama
Swisher teams up again with Sheryl J. Anderson, the showrunner of Sweet Magnolias, for this project, which follows three women trying to save their family winery during a crisis.
While cast and release details are still under wraps, Ladies of the House promises more wholesome, character-driven stories, perfect for fans who love heartfelt drama with strong female leads.