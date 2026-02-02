Sydney Sweeney's 'Hollywood sign' stunt was all CGI: Here's why
Sydney Sweeney's viral video for her upcoming lingerie line—where she appeared to hang bras on the Hollywood sign—wasn't what it seemed.
Jeff Zarrinnam, who heads the Hollywood Sign Trust, said, "They used CGI for that," and said parts of the footage were digitally altered.
The legal side of the matter
Sweeney's team had obtained a general permit to film in the area from FilmLA but didn't get official licenses from the Hollywood Sign Trust or Chamber of Commerce, which are needed for commercial use and help fund upkeep of the landmark.
The Chamber's chief, Steve Nissen, said they hadn't approved or even known about the stunt.
She's no stranger to controversy
Sweeney has faced backlash before—for example, over an American Eagle campaign with a "great jeans" pun that some people found offensive.
Still, plenty defended her then, saying things got blown out of proportion.