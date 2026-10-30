T-Series, Legend Studios to make 2-part Shivaji Maharaj biopic 2027

The biopic will dive into Shivaji's leadership, famous battles, and some lesser-known moments from his life.

The project starts on a high note: Kumar even gifted Shetty a historic painting of Shivaji to mark their new partnership.

With Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh writing the script, and an international creative team planned for the project, the film aims to celebrate the Maratha ruler's legacy in style.

As Kumar puts it, Singh's narration convinced him, and he believes Shetty's screen presence would bring the historical figure to the screen.