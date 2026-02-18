LOADING...
Kartik Aaryan-T-Series collaboration to continue with 'Captain India'
By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 18, 2026
01:40 pm
What's the story

The successful collaboration between actor Kartik Aaryan and T-Series is set to continue with their next project, Captain India. The production house-music label and Aaryan have previously worked together on several films, like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), and Dhamaka (2021).

Production details

T-Series has joined 'Captain India' as a producer

T-Series has joined Captain India as a producer, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal, "Captain India is written and produced by Harman Baweja." "Now, T-Series has also joined as a producer, as they saw potential in the story, Kartik's casting, and Shimit Amin's association as the director." The film is expected to go on floors in the second quarter of 2026 after completing its recce.

Director's comeback

Return of director Shimit Amin after 17 years

Captain India will mark the return of director Shimit Amin after a 17-year hiatus. Amin, who has directed three films, Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), is known for his signature films. The film was originally announced in 2021 with Hansal Mehta as the director, but later changed hands to Amin.

Actor's schedule

Other films lined up for Aaryan

Apart from Captain India, Aaryan has another film in the pipeline with T-Series, a musical saga directed by Anurag Basu. This untitled project is set to release in the second half of 2026. Currently, he is shooting for Naagzilla under Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's direction. He also has Kabir Khan's next in the pipeline.

