Kartik Aaryan-T-Series collaboration to continue with 'Captain India'

The successful collaboration between actor Kartik Aaryan and T-Series is set to continue with their next project, Captain India. The production house-music label and Aaryan have previously worked together on several films, like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), and Dhamaka (2021).

Production details T-Series has joined 'Captain India' as a producer T-Series has joined Captain India as a producer, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal, "Captain India is written and produced by Harman Baweja." "Now, T-Series has also joined as a producer, as they saw potential in the story, Kartik's casting, and Shimit Amin's association as the director." The film is expected to go on floors in the second quarter of 2026 after completing its recce.

Director's comeback Return of director Shimit Amin after 17 years Captain India will mark the return of director Shimit Amin after a 17-year hiatus. Amin, who has directed three films, Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), is known for his signature films. The film was originally announced in 2021 with Hansal Mehta as the director, but later changed hands to Amin.

