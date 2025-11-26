T-Series's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' hits 5 billion views—an Indian YouTube 1st Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

T-Series's "Shree Hanuman Chalisa" just became the first Indian video to cross five billion views on YouTube.

Released on May 10, 2011, and featuring Gulshan Kumar with vocals by Hariharan, it's now way ahead of every Bollywood or viral hit in the country.