T-Series's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' hits 5 billion views—an Indian YouTube 1st
T-Series's "Shree Hanuman Chalisa" just became the first Indian video to cross five billion views on YouTube.
Released on May 10, 2011, and featuring Gulshan Kumar with vocals by Hariharan, it's now way ahead of every Bollywood or viral hit in the country.
Miles ahead of the rest
With over 5 billion views, "Shree Hanuman Chalisa" leads by more than three billion compared to its closest rival, the Punjabi track "Lehenga."
Other big songs like "Rowdy Baby" and "Dilbar" haven't even reached two billion yet.
More than just numbers
The Hanuman Chalisa, written centuries ago by Tulsidas, is all about celebrating Lord Hanuman's strength and devotion.
For T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar, this milestone is personal—it honors his late father's dream of making devotional music accessible across India and shows how millions still connect with this classic today.