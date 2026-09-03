'Please...give me something light': Taapsee Pannu wants to do rom-coms
What's the story
Taapsee Pannu, known for her powerful performances in Pink, Haseen Dillruba, Assi, and Thappad among others, is now looking to explore lighter genres. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said she has been waiting for filmmakers to offer her fun and light-hearted roles. "Please tell people, have mercy, give me something light. I would love to see you in a rom-com," she said.
Typecasting challenges
This is why Pannu doesn't get different roles
Pannu believes that once an actor succeeds in a particular genre, the industry tends to cast them in similar roles.
"There's a certain kind of creative imagination that our industry is not that good with," she said.
Pannu added, "When we see a certain actor good with certain kinds of roles, genres and worlds, we just want to play safe and keep casting that actor in the same world."
Role rejection
The actor has turned down many investigation dramas, action films
Pannu has actively tried to break this mold by rejecting several investigation dramas and action films.
"I can't begin to tell you the number of films I have turned down, investigation films that I have turned down, like a lot. Action films that I turned down after Naam Shabana and Baby until now," she revealed.
Industry perception
Why does Pannu want more light-hearted roles?
Pannu feels an actor's filmography often reflects the roles they are offered rather than their actual range.
"It's not my fault if I am only offered 10 intense films," she said. "I will choose the best out of it and present that, but it will still be a strong woman, intense film because that's the only genre that people have started imagining me [in]."
Role diversity
Why can't I be in a love story?: Pannu
Pannu argued that just because she doesn't fit the industry's mold of a "fragile human being," it doesn't mean she can't be in a love story.
"Just because I don't come across as a fragile human being in my films or in my real life, nobody can imagine me in a love story because you're supposed to be a certain very fragile, vulnerable-looking, feeling [person]."
Film experience
Pannu saw 'Khel Khel Mein' as an opportunity
Pannu saw the 2024 comedy Khel Khel Mein as an opportunity to explore lighter roles.
"I literally did Khel Khel Mein for me to have fun," she said.
She credits director Mudassar Aziz for looking beyond her established image and trusting her with a comedic role.
"Mudassar...knows what I can pull off. So thankfully he did have the creative mind to give me that."
Upcoming release
What's next for the actor?
Pannu's next film, Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, was released on Netflix on Thursday.
The story revolves around Bani (Pannu), whose life takes a dark turn when her daughter is kidnapped.
The cast also includes Ishwak Singh as Gokul and Jatin Sarna as Kabir.