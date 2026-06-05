Taapsee Pannu says 'authenticity should not be sacrificed for algorithms'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently made her return to social media after nearly a year of social media detox, has revealed that she was advised to be more active online. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that some brands prefer celebrities who are visible and active on social media platforms. "I was told brands want people who are visible," she said.
Detox journey
'It felt like you are always in the race...'
Pannu revealed that she decided to take a break from social media last year to focus on her personal life. "I did not announce that I would go slow on social media; this was something I did for myself, unlike my work," she said. "It felt like you are always in the race of starting trends or participating in trends. It was exhausting." "I wanted to live my life and not constantly check social media."
Visibility concerns
'If I have to be like someone else...'
The actor added, "I was told brands want people who are visible. 'You don't post so much, so this brand won't associate with you. That brand prefers someone who is hyperactive on social media, you should be like this particular person.'" However, Pannu questioned, "If a brand is coming to me, they are coming for me as a person. If I have to be like someone else, what's the point?"
Authenticity over algorithms
'I don't have the bandwidth to click 50 photos'
While she understands the importance of social media in the film industry, Pannu stressed that she doesn't want to chase engagement at the cost of authenticity. "Authenticity should not be sacrificed for algorithms," she said. "I don't have the bandwidth to click 50 photos and choose one to post." "I'm not someone who will spend on hiring a social media team. I've always done it myself."
Content insights
'My social media account is raw, unfiltered,' Pannu said
Speaking about her social media presence, Pannu said, "My social media account is raw, unfiltered, not tampered with, just like how I am." "There are days where I don't want to post at all, other days I want to post something as random as flowers and plants because I love them." Meanwhile, Pannu was recently seen in Assi.