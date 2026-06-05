Taapsee Pannu says 'authenticity should not be sacrificed for algorithms'

Visibility concerns

'If I have to be like someone else...'

The actor added, "I was told brands want people who are visible. 'You don't post so much, so this brand won't associate with you. That brand prefers someone who is hyperactive on social media, you should be like this particular person.'" However, Pannu questioned, "If a brand is coming to me, they are coming for me as a person. If I have to be like someone else, what's the point?"