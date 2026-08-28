Taapsee Pannu says she 'de-sold' herself to not get typecast
What's the story
Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in Pink, Mulk, Thappad and Assi, has revealed that she has turned down several films to avoid being typecast. In a recent interview with PTI, she explained how the industry often casts actors based on their previous roles. "For instance, for glamorous roles, they have a set of five actresses they can cast." "And for hard-hitting, issue-based films, they have another set of five actresses to cast."
Career choices
'I've actually started turning down films...'
Pannu has been proactive in avoiding typecasting by turning down films that she believes would lead to predictable outcomes.
She said, "I've actually started turning down films for this reason, telling makers that the audience will easily guess the ending."
"So, (I tell them) 'Don't cast me in this, it's bad for your film.' I've gone and de-sold myself to a few films."
Career trajectory
'I had no options in regular mainstream cliched roles...'
Pannu revealed that she didn't have access to conventional mainstream roles at the start of her career.
"From the beginning of my career, I had no options in regular mainstream cliched roles, which are actually money-spinners for actresses," she said.
"I didn't get those kinds of roles; hence I took the other type of roles, and to my luck, those films and roles later became mainstream."
New release
What's next for Pannu?
Pannu's next film, Gandhari, is an action thriller about a mother's fight to save her daughter.
The movie is set in the fictional town of Joypurra and follows the journey of a blind mother as she navigates hidden truths and mounting danger.
It also stars Ishwak Singh as Gokul and Jatin Sarna as Kabir, the officer investigating missing girls.
It releases on September 3 on Netflix.