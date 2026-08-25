What's the copyright controversy surrounding Taapsee Pannu's 'Gandhari'?
What's the story
The upcoming Netflix film Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu, is facing a copyright controversy. A writer named Kalyan Bandi has alleged that the movie's plot closely resembles a story he wrote in 2019. The film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija. It will premiere on Netflix on September 3. Learn more about the row here.
Allegations
Bandi's story was about a mother turning into a goddess
Bandi, an IIT Madras alumnus and a Central GST and Customs Inspector, told India Today that he had written a story titled Gandhari in 2019.
His narrative was about a mother who becomes a fierce goddess to save her child from a child-trafficking racket.
He claims to have pitched the idea to Monika Shergill, then with Voot and now a Vice President at Netflix India.
Legal action
He sent a legal notice in September 2025
Bandi has questioned the film's origin, claiming he sent a legal notice in September 2025 demanding monetary compensation and credit.
A copy of the notice is reportedly with India Today.
The publication also elaborated on Bandi's claims of contacting Shergill on LinkedIn in 2019, where he shared his eight-page story and two-page synopsis with her the following month.
While the "material was acknowledged," he was informed later that the story didn't "fit the company's commissioning slate," per the report.
Denial
Dhillon's production house denied allegations
Dhillon's production house, Kathha Pictures, has denied Bandi's allegations.
In a statement, they said Gandhari is an original work written and produced by Dhillon.
"We request the media, digital platforms and members of the public to treat these allegations as what they are, namely unverified and false, and to refrain from publishing, circulating or repeating them as established fact," their statement read.
The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna.
Twitter Post
Trailer: Pannu plays blind woman trying to save her daughter
Ek maa, ek beti aur behroopiyo ka sheher 🎭 Gandhari is coming to unmask everyone. pic.twitter.com/fBW575nqZA— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2026