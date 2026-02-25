Taapsee Pannu reveals 'difficult to get' film like 'Dunki'

Taapsee Pannu , the acclaimed Bollywood actor, has recently opened up about her journey in the industry and how it led to her role in Shah Rukh Khan 's Dunki. In an interview with Screen, she said, "A film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like me because I'm not some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine."

Role recognition 'This is what's given me my space and identity' Pannu said, "I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That's what I've been told." "That because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before." She added, "This is what's given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I get for these 10 years." "I don't know how long it will take for me to get another one. It's a struggle."

Career journey Pannu on her varied career choices Pannu explained, "I started my career in the South with massy films. I began my Hindi career with David Dhawan. It doesn't get more commercial...than that." She said that she also worked with directors like Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. "I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I'm glad I've earned those people's trust." "Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground."

