Taapsee reveals OTT platforms prefer 'box-office hits' over issue-based films

Pannu warned that limiting audiences to only "event films" could harm creative diversity. "How will we compete with world cinema, which is challenging norms and templates on a yearly basis?" she asked. She also revealed that streaming services are rapidly favoring large-scale films over meaningful, smaller ones. "There's an ignorance out there that this certain type of film is okay to be watched on OTT," she said.

Industry outlook

Pannu further added that streaming platforms increasingly only want box-office hits. "Films that are not big-scale or event-based, there is a clear mandate that they want to take only those films which are box office hits," she said. "So soon there will be a time when you won't even have these kinds of films like Assi for even OTT." Pannu will next be seen in Netflix's Gandhari.