Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' gets new release date: What's the film
"Assi," a Hindi courtroom thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, is set to release in theaters on February 20, 2026.
The film stars Taapsee Pannu as Raavi, a determined lawyer fighting for justice after Parima (Kani Kusruti), a teacher, survives a brutal gang-rape.
With Revathy as the judge and strong support from Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Supriya Pathak, the cast brings weight to this tough story.
Plot of 'Assi'
The movie opens with Parima's harrowing assault—one of 80 rapes reported daily in India, as the film notes.
Despite missing evidence and blurry CCTV footage, Raavi steps up to represent Parima in court.
The case highlights both legal hurdles and deeper issues around patriarchy.
Critical reception
Critics are calling "Assi" gripping and powerful. Taapsee Pannu's fierce performance stands out, while Kani Kusruti's restraint adds real depth.
Reviews praised its raw look at rape culture and strong acting.