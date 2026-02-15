Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' gets new release date: What's the film Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

"Assi," a Hindi courtroom thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, is set to release in theaters on February 20, 2026.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu as Raavi, a determined lawyer fighting for justice after Parima (Kani Kusruti), a teacher, survives a brutal gang-rape.

With Revathy as the judge and strong support from Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Supriya Pathak, the cast brings weight to this tough story.