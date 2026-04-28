Tabu reunites with Nagarjuna as filming begins on 'King100'
Entertainment
Nagarjuna has officially started filming his milestone 100th Telugu movie, King100, and fans are buzzing because Tabu is joining him on screen again after three decades.
Tabu shared the news with a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram, saying, "And we begin with #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios (sic)."
This marks their first film together since the classic Ninne Pelladata back in 1996.
Nagarjuna says Tabu readily joined 'King100'
Nagarjuna and Tabu go way back. He recently shared that they've been friends since her early days in the industry.
He said Tabu didn't hesitate to join King100 once she heard it was his big 100.
Details about the rest of the cast and crew are still under wraps, but fans are definitely looking forward to seeing these two together again.