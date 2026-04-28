Tabu reunites with Nagarjuna as filming begins on 'King100'

Nagarjuna says Tabu readily joined 'King100'

Nagarjuna and Tabu go way back. He recently shared that they've been friends since her early days in the industry.

He said Tabu didn't hesitate to join King100 once she heard it was his big 100.

Details about the rest of the cast and crew are still under wraps, but fans are definitely looking forward to seeing these two together again.