The launch was truly global, kicking off in New Zealand and wrapping up in Miami, the inspiration for the game's Vice City setting.

Players can dive into activities like scuba diving and nightlife while following the story of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

Early reviews mentioned some performance hiccups, but GamesRadar+ praised the size and detail of the game world.

With Rockstar pouring over $1 billion into development, GTA VI is already shaping up to be a landmark moment for gaming.