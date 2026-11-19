Take-Two's GTA VI sells about 17 million copies, earns $1.65B
GTA VI finally dropped on Thursday and instantly made history, selling about 17 million copies by Wednesday and bringing in over $1.65 billion for Take-Two Interactive.
Available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, the game scored a near-perfect 99 on Metacritic, putting it up there with all-time classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Launch spans New Zealand to Miami
The launch was truly global, kicking off in New Zealand and wrapping up in Miami, the inspiration for the game's Vice City setting.
Players can dive into activities like scuba diving and nightlife while following the story of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.
Early reviews mentioned some performance hiccups, but GamesRadar+ praised the size and detail of the game world.
With Rockstar pouring over $1 billion into development, GTA VI is already shaping up to be a landmark moment for gaming.