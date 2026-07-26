Tallwar accused Kundrra of assault, avoided complaint to protect career
Entertainment
TV actor Saanvie Tallwar recently opened up about why she didn't file a police complaint after accusing Karan Kundrra of assault on the sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.
She shared that taking legal action could have ruined her career, saying, "If I would have taken the legal route back then, career khatam ho jata."
Kapoor apologized, Tallwar not forgiven Kundrra
Producer Ektaa Kapoor stepped in. She apologized to Saanvie on Karan's behalf, changed the director, and made sure Saanvie could keep working.
Still, Saanvie says she hasn't forgiven Karan or found closure.