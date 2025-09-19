Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Ghafoor' not part of Aryan Khan's 'The Bads' Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Tamannaah Bhatia's highly anticipated song Ghafoor, which got a lot of buzz online, actually won't appear in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Red Chillies Entertainment cleared things up on X, saying the track was always meant just for promotion—not as part of the show itself.

They also shared that the full promotional video will be released on X tomorrow.