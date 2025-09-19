Next Article
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Ghafoor' not part of Aryan Khan's 'The Bads'
Tamannaah Bhatia's highly anticipated song Ghafoor, which got a lot of buzz online, actually won't appear in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Red Chillies Entertainment cleared things up on X, saying the track was always meant just for promotion—not as part of the show itself.
They also shared that the full promotional video will be released on X tomorrow.
Meanwhile, know everything about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with special appearances by Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show is already getting attention for its star-studded lineup.