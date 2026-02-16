Tamannaah, Mouni celebrate Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Center
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy marked Mahashivratri at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, joining a lively festival that ran from 6pm to 6am.
Tamannaah shared her excitement for the discourses, cultural shows, midnight meditation, and free meals—joking she'd be "trying to dance as much as I can so I can stay awake."
Theme of this year's event was 'Ganga'
This year's theme was "Ganga," spotlighting the river's spiritual and ecological meaning.
The event featured guided meditations by Sadhguru, music and dance performances, and energetic performances by artists like Aditya Gadhvi and Swaroop Khan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended.
Other celebrities also joined in
It wasn't just Tamannaah and Mouni—Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty joined in too, dancing amid the celebrations.
Videos of the actresses circulated on social media, giving fans a peek into the vibrant celebrations happening all night at Isha Foundation.