Tamannaah, Mouni celebrate Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Center Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy marked Mahashivratri at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, joining a lively festival that ran from 6pm to 6am.

Tamannaah shared her excitement for the discourses, cultural shows, midnight meditation, and free meals—joking she'd be "trying to dance as much as I can so I can stay awake."