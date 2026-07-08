Tamil actor Mohan apologizes at JFW Achievers Awards, vows comeback
Entertainment
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is making his comeback to films after stepping away for a bit, mainly due to his divorce from Aarti Ravi.
At the JFW Achievers Awards, he openly apologized for being away and promised fans he's not leaving acting again.
Mohan cites mental health, credits fans
Ravi shared that personal challenges and mental health took a toll, but support from fans kept him going.
He spoke about staying involved as a dad during tough times and said he's excited to return with stronger roles, hoping to come back as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu.