Tamil actor Vishal hints at political entry, vows 'straightforward path'
Tamil actor Vishal just sparked buzz about a political entry.
At a recent event, he said he wants to use the goodwill from his film career to serve people, promising, "I will only go on a straightforward path, no shortcuts."
His comments come right after Dhanush made similar statements, adding fuel to fan speculation, especially with Thalapathy Vijay's own move into politics fresh in everyone's minds.
Vishal disqualified 2017, directs 'Magudam'
Vishal actually tried entering politics back in 2017 but was disqualified from the RK Nagar by-election for not having enough proposers.
He'd previously said he wasn't planning on joining politics soon after Vijay's announcement in 2024, but his latest comments suggest he might be reconsidering.
Meanwhile, on the film side, Vishal is making his directorial debut with Magudam on August 14 and will also star in Purushan.