'Jana Nayagan' delay: Tamil film industry voices support for Vijay

The Tamil film industry has come out in support of actor Thalapathy Vijay after the makers of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan announced its postponement due to a censor certificate delay. Further, the Madras High Court had reserved orders on a writ petition filed by the makers against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for not issuing the film's censor certificate on time.

Industry support 'This too shall pass...' Tamil star Silambarasan TR took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support for Vijay. He wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #JanaNayagan releases." Actor Ravi Mohan, whose film Parasakthi was supposed to clash with Jana Nayagan, also expressed his support by saying that Vijay is the opening act and the Pongal festival will only start when his film releases.

Directors' backing Directors Venkat Prabhu and Karthik Subbaraj also tweeted Director Venkat Prabhu tweeted his support by quoting the tweet from KVN Productions (the production house behind Jana Nayagan) announcing the postponement. Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj called for "unity" in the film fraternity to "save cinema." He stressed that strict timelines and rules for obtaining a censor certificate are difficult to follow, especially for those supporting big-budget projects like Jana Nayagan.

Additional voices Other industry members voiced their concerns and support Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who starred with Vijay in the 2021 film Master, expressed his support as well. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu criticized the CBFC for not acting fairly and causing huge losses to the industry. Actor Sibi Sathyaraj said that all events happening around Jana Nayagan's release are setting the perfect stage for a massive success. Writer-director Rathna Kumar said he was pained to see big films getting postponed repeatedly and urged Vijay to stay strong.