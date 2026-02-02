Tamil film 'Parking' now streaming on JioSaavn: Watch trailer
"Parking," a Tamil black comedy thriller, is now on JioHotstar.
Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and starring Harish Kalyan and M.S. Bhaskar, the film first hit theaters on December 1 (year not specified).
What happens when you park in the wrong spot?
A young couple moves into a new home and ends up in an intense feud with their old-fashioned neighbor over—you guessed it—a parking spot.
Things spiral from petty arguments to wild revenge schemes and even danger, but in the end, an unexpected act of kindness leads to an apology at the hospital, though some time later both families vacate the house.
How and where to watch the film
You can stream "Parking" in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, or Kannada on JioHotstar.
The movie's getting lots of love for its tight storytelling and strong performances—it's sitting at a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb.