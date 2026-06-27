Tamil filmmaker Bhagyaraj dies aged 73 as family donates eyes
Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj recently passed away after a cardiac arrest, aged 73.
Known for his heartfelt stories and humor, he had pledged to donate his eyes, a wish his family honored right after his passing.
A medical team from an eye hospital arrived at his Nungambakkam residence to carry out the donation procedure.
Bhagyaraj directed over 25 films
Bhagyaraj's donated corneas will help restore sight for people with corneal blindness, adding to the kindness he showed throughout life.
Starting as an assistant to legendary director Bharathiraja, he went on to direct over 25 films and act in over 75, often spotlighting middle-class struggles in hits like Andha 7 Naatkal and Mundhanai Mudichu.
Fans and colleagues have been gathering at his home, reflecting just how much he meant to Tamil cinema, and beyond.