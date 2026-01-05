Next Article
Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja stable after breathing issues
Legendary Tamil director Bharathiraja, 84, was hospitalized in Chennai on December 27 after experiencing breathing problems.
The hospital says he's now stable, with normal vital signs and responding well to treatment in the ICU.
Personal loss behind health struggles
Bharathiraja's health took a hit after his son Manoj passed away suddenly in March 2025.
His brother shared that this loss has deeply affected him, and he has been unwell since.
Doctors are keeping a close watch as he recovers.
Why Bharathiraja matters
Starting with his groundbreaking debut "16 Vayathinile" in 1977, Bharathiraja changed Tamil cinema by bringing real village life to the big screen.
He's behind classics like "Sigappu Rojakkal" and "Mudhal Mariyathai," and received the Padma Shri for his impact on Indian film.