Tamil films shine at IFFI as 'Thaai Kizhavi' charms audiences
Tamil films grabbed the spotlight at this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, stood out in the Indian Panorama section, charming audiences both in India and abroad with its relatable humor and cultural vibe.
'Arivu,' 'Scroll,' 'Koodu' show Tamil variety
Arivu brought a strong women's empowerment message and landed a theatrical distributor.
Scroll took on smartphone addiction in a creative screen-movie style, earning a UNESCO Gandhi Medal nomination.
Meanwhile, Koodu told a regional story that clicked with viewers across India, proving just how diverse and fresh Tamil cinema is right now.