Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay meets detained economist Kalaiyarasan
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met with economist Kalaiyarasan on Thursday, following Kalaiyarasan's unexpected detention for over two hours by plainclothes police, apparently due to mistaken identity linked to an Instagram post about a local MLA.
The incident quickly sparked political backlash and raised questions about how the police handled things.
Nirmal Kumar apologizes, leaders demand answers
Law Minister Nirmal Kumar has apologized, calling the detention a mistake.
Still, many, including Stalin and CPM Tamil Nadu state secretary Shanmugam, are demanding answers about whether proper procedures were followed.
The lack of official photos from the meeting had only fueled more conversations about transparency and accountability in law enforcement.