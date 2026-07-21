Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay releases 'Jana Nayagan' amid celebrations
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay is set to release his new film, Jana Nayagan, while still in office (something only MGR did before him).
The release set off huge celebrations across the state, with several ministers (many longtime Vijay fans) joining in.
Some even visited temples to pray for the movie's success, making the whole event feel more like a fan festival than a political moment.
Ministers' film roles spark opposition criticism
A few ministers took things further: Fisheries Minister Srikanth and Health and Medical Welfare Minister Arunraj acted alongside Vijay in the film, and TASMAC Minister Vignesh applied for leave to catch it on opening day.
Opposition parties are now calling them out for focusing more on movie mania than their actual jobs.
With party leaders openly encouraging big celebrations, there is fresh debate over whether government officials should mix fandom with their official duties.