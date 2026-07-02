Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' expected July 2026
Vijay's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is expected to finally hit theaters in July 2026 after a long delay with the censor board.
The movie was sent for review back in December 2025 and needed extra clearance, but word is that approval could come through soon.
H Vinoth directs 'Jana Nayagan' farewell
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last acting role before he turned a full-time politician.
The cast features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Originally meant for a January release but postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances," the production team thanked fans for their patience, making the wait even more exciting for everyone looking forward to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's big screen farewell.