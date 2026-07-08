Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay inspects Chennai child hospital
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made an unannounced visit to the Government Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai on Wednesday.
This came days after a viral video accused staff of demanding bribes, poor hygiene, and lack of basic facilities.
During his unscheduled surprise inspection, Vijay interacted with doctors and spoke to mothers admitted to the hospital.
Contract staff fired, improvements under review
The viral video was posted by a woman who claimed to be from a below-poverty-line family and quickly got people talking online.
In response, the health minister announced that the contract staff member accused of bribery have already been fired.
The government also said it would examine measures for additional toilets, more wards, and a canteen to make things better for patients going forward.