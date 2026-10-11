Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay marks Girl Child Day
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay hopped on social media to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child, calling girls "the most beautiful poems" who fill families with joy and strength.
Vijay urges girls' health education equality
Vijay urged everyone to make sure every girl gets a healthy life, good education, and equal rights.
He encouraged creating a world where girls can chase their dreams without facing discrimination, perfectly matching the spirit of the day.