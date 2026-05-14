Tamil Nadu CM Vijay intervenes over CBFC for 'Jana Nayagan'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay is taking charge to help release his farewell film, Jana Nayagan.
The movie has been stuck since December 2025 because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised concerns about certain scenes said to have the potential to hurt public sentiments.
Vijay has now asked producer Venkat K Narayana to come back from Cannes and tackle the issue directly.
'Jana Nayagan' leak sparks 9 arrests
Jana Nayagan missed its January 9 release after legal trouble with the CBFC. Even after dropping its court case, the film is still waiting on approval from the revising committee.
Things got messier when an HD copy leaked online in April 2026, leading to nine arrests, including a freelance editor.
With Venkat back in Chennai, the team is making another push to finally get the movie certified and released.