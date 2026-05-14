Tamil Nadu CM Vijay intervenes over CBFC for 'Jana Nayagan'

'Jana Nayagan' leak sparks 9 arrests

Jana Nayagan missed its January 9 release after legal trouble with the CBFC. Even after dropping its court case, the film is still waiting on approval from the revising committee.

Things got messier when an HD copy leaked online in April 2026, leading to nine arrests, including a freelance editor.

With Venkat back in Chennai, the team is making another push to finally get the movie certified and released.