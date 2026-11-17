Now, you just fill in your shoot details, like location, date, and time, on the platform.

The info goes straight to all the relevant authorities (think the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, the Commissionerate in Avadi and Tambaram, and the Personal Assistant (General) to District Collectors), who receive alerts 48 hours before the scheduled shootings.

Nodal officers in each of the Departments and in District Collectorates would coordinate to keep things moving smoothly and avoid unnecessary delays.