Tamil Nadu producers consider strike over proposed 8-week cinema exclusivity
Tamil Nadu's film producers are considering a strike after a standoff with theater owners over how long movies should stay exclusive to cinemas before hitting streaming platforms.
Theater owners want to double the waiting period from four to eight weeks, saying it helps box office sales and keeps audiences coming back.
Producers aren't on board. They worry this will hurt their digital earnings and delay when fans can stream new releases.
Producers warn Tamil Nadu release pause
Producers say longer windows could mean less money from streaming deals, especially since not every movie gets an eight-week theater run anyway.
If no agreement is reached soon, they're ready to pause all new releases and shoots starting September 1.
Producers put it plainly: no new Tamil film will release in theaters in Tamil Nadu from September 1.
Industry watchers think a compromise is likely, maybe only some films will get the longer window, but for now, the debate has everyone in Tamil cinema holding their breath.