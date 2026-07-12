Tamil 'Parimala and Co' hits Zee5 after June 5 release
Entertainment
Looking for a fresh thriller to binge? Parimala and Co, directed by Pandiraaj, just landed on Zee5 after its June 5 theatrical release.
This Tamil film mixes murder mystery, family drama, and dark comedy, all wrapped around a dysfunctional family dealing with the fallout from a local rowdy's sudden death.
Family under suspicion Jayaram leads cast
The plot follows Parimala, his wife Sudhanthiram, and their two daughters. Things get complicated when rowdy Varghese starts stalking the younger daughter.
Then he turns up dead, putting everyone in the family under suspicion.
Jayaram leads an impressive cast featuring Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Santosh Sobhan.