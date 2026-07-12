Tamil 'Parimala and Co' hits Zee5 after June 5 release

Family under suspicion Jayaram leads cast

The plot follows Parimala, his wife Sudhanthiram, and their two daughters. Things get complicated when rowdy Varghese starts stalking the younger daughter.

Then he turns up dead, putting everyone in the family under suspicion.

Jayaram leads an impressive cast featuring Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Santosh Sobhan.