Tandon accused of flirting with Kalra while dating Joshi Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Kushal Tandon is facing cheating allegations after influencer Shreya Kalra claimed he flirted with her while dating actor Shivangi Joshi during an episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Since Kushal can't speak out while he's on the reality show Alliance, his sister Tina stepped in on Instagram, asking everyone to "hold off on forming opinions" and reminding followers that "Rumours float, but the truth stands strong."