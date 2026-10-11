Tandon starts shooting 'A for Anand' with Shivarajkumar in Bengaluru
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon has just started shooting for the new Kannada film A For Anand, teaming up with actor Shivarajkumar for the first time.
The shoot began at Presidency University in Bengaluru, where Tandon was felicitated by the university's founder-chairman, Dr. Nissar Ahmed, at the inaugural ceremony.
Geetha Pictures produces 'A for Anand'
A For Anand is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures, with music by Arjun Janya and visuals by Mahendra Simha.
Shivarajkumar, fresh off his recent film Bail and with more projects on the way, joins Tandon, who's no stranger to Kannada hits like KGF: Chapter 2 and Upendra, for this much-anticipated collaboration.