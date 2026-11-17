Tandon visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with children for prayers
Bollywood star Raveena Tandon made a special trip to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, bringing both her daughter Rasha and her son along.
The family offered prayers together, making the visit particularly special for Tandon.
Tandon's daughter visited all 12 Jyotirlingas
While Rasha has joined her mom on other spiritual journeys before (including visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas), this was her son's first time tagging along.