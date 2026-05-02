'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna joins Disney's live-action 'Tangled'

Diego Luna , known for his roles in several Star Wars projects, including Disney+ and Lucasfilm's critically acclaimed series Andor, is set to star in Disney's live-action adaptation of Tangled . The news was confirmed by Deadline. However, character details remain undisclosed at this time.

Production insights Cast and crew of the film Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will lead the cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. Kathryn Hahn has been confirmed to play the villainous role of Mother Gothel. The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, with a script penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. Kristin Burr is producing under Burr! Productions, while Lucy Kitada is executive producing.

Film insights Production to begin in Spain in June The production of the live-action Tangled is set to begin in Spain in June. Disney Live Action's EVP of Production Jessica Virtue is overseeing the project. The plot details for this adaptation are currently under wraps. The original Tangled film, released in 2010, was a modern retelling of the classic Rapunzel fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

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