'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna joins Disney's live-action 'Tangled'
What's the story
Diego Luna, known for his roles in several Star Wars projects, including Disney+ and Lucasfilm's critically acclaimed series Andor, is set to star in Disney's live-action adaptation of Tangled. The news was confirmed by Deadline. However, character details remain undisclosed at this time.
Production insights
Cast and crew of the film
Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will lead the cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. Kathryn Hahn has been confirmed to play the villainous role of Mother Gothel. The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, with a script penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. Kristin Burr is producing under Burr! Productions, while Lucy Kitada is executive producing.
Film insights
Production to begin in Spain in June
The production of the live-action Tangled is set to begin in Spain in June. Disney Live Action's EVP of Production Jessica Virtue is overseeing the project. The plot details for this adaptation are currently under wraps. The original Tangled film, released in 2010, was a modern retelling of the classic Rapunzel fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
Film legacy
Box office collection and accolades of the original film
The original Tangled, directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, was a massive success. It grossed over $590 million worldwide and received an Oscar nomination for the original song I See the Light. The film's music was composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater.