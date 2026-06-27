Composer Tanishk Bagchi engaged to influencer Payal Dangodra
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi has reportedly gotten engaged to Payal Dangodra, a well-known fashion, food, travel, and lifestyle content creator. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair held at the Mumbai residence of producer Mahaveer Jain on Friday (June 26), reported Bollywood Hungama. The event was attended by close friends and family members who united to celebrate the couple's union.
Guest list
Amruta Fadnavis spotted among attendees
Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended the festivities. She reportedly even entertained the guests by singing songs at the event. The engagement marks a new chapter in Bagchi's life as he continues to make strides in his professional career and personal life.
Career expansion
Bagchi's new production venture
In addition to his engagement, Bagchi has also expanded his career by venturing into production. He has teamed up with young producer Divyansh Jain under the banner of MJF NXT. This initiative is part of Mahaveer Jain Films's effort to provide a platform for emerging creative talents in the entertainment industry. Bagchi is known for hits like Badhaiyan Tenu, Aankh Maarey, Hauli Hauli, and Saiyaara, among others.