Composer Tanishk Bagchi engaged to influencer Payal Dangodra

Career expansion

Bagchi's new production venture

In addition to his engagement, Bagchi has also expanded his career by venturing into production. He has teamed up with young producer Divyansh Jain under the banner of MJF NXT. This initiative is part of Mahaveer Jain Films's effort to provide a platform for emerging creative talents in the entertainment industry. Bagchi is known for hits like Badhaiyan Tenu, Aankh Maarey, Hauli Hauli, and Saiyaara, among others.