Tara Sutaria opens up about math learning disability, dyscalculia
What's the story
Actor Tara Sutaria recently revealed that she suffers from dyscalculia, a learning disability that hampers one's ability to comprehend and work with numbers. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the Toxic actor spoke about her struggles with financial literacy due to this condition. She often makes errors during calculations and thus depends on her father and accounts team for financial decisions.
Financial awareness
'I try to understand as much as I can...'
Sutaria, 30, stressed, "I am lucky because my dad really helps me with that."
"It's very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman."
"I try to understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability, a math learning disability, called dyscalculia."
"So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that - they look into everything."
Dyscalculia explained
What is dyscalculia?
Dyscalculia is a learning disorder that affects an individual's ability to understand and perform mathematical tasks.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, it impacts brain areas responsible for processing numbers and mathematical concepts.
While symptoms usually appear in childhood, some adults may remain undiagnosed with this condition.
Condition signs
Symptoms of dyscalculia
The Learning Disabilities Association of America lists some common symptoms of dyscalculia in children and adults.
Children may struggle with counting, understanding number size or quantity, estimating larger quantities, basic math operations like addition or subtraction, learning multiplication tables, and telling time on an analog clock.
Adults may have difficulty with everyday calculations such as estimating shopping totals or change at restaurants, managing finances like bank accounts or checkbooks, and understanding directions using maps.