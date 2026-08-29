Tara Sutaria opens up about math learning disability, dyscalculia

Sutaria, 30, stressed, "I am lucky because my dad really helps me with that."

"It's very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman."

"I try to understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability, a math learning disability, called dyscalculia."

"So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that - they look into everything."