Tarantino revives Booth in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' novel
Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino is bringing back stuntman Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this time in a novel called The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
Set in 1977 Hollywood, the book drops on December 8, 2026, and follows Cliff as he quietly helps out friends with some secretive jobs.
'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'
The film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth hits theaters on November 25, 2026, starring Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Debicki.
This project is part of Tarantino's ongoing love for old-school movie novelizations, a style he grew up with, so fans can expect both the book and film to dive deeper into his unique take on Hollywood stories.