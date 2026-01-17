'Taskaree' actor Nitin Rao joins Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo'

Why does this matter?

O'Romeo isn't just another movie—it brings together a star-studded lineup including Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.

Written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula with music from T-Series, it releases on February 13, 2026.

If you're into high-energy romances with serious talent on screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on.