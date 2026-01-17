'Taskaree' actor Nitin Rao joins Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo'
Entertainment
Nitin Rao, fresh off his standout role in Netflix's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, is joining the cast of Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O'Romeo.
This dark action romance also stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, with Rao set to play a pivotal part that shapes the story's emotional core.
Why does this matter?
O'Romeo isn't just another movie—it brings together a star-studded lineup including Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani.
Written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula with music from T-Series, it releases on February 13, 2026.
If you're into high-energy romances with serious talent on screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on.