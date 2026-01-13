'Taskaree' review: Emraan Hashmi-led series is a gripping watch
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web lands on Netflix January 14, bringing a fast-paced Hindi crime thriller to your screen.
Emraan Hashmi stars as Superintendent Arjun Meena, leading a sharp customs task force at Mumbai International Airport as they take on global smuggling kingpin Bada Chaudhary.
Across seven episodes, expect clever investigations and plenty of twists.
Where can you watch it?
Taskaree streams exclusively on Netflix starting January 14.
If you're into crime thrillers with high-stakes action and a strong ensemble cast, this one's for you.
What's the vibe?
The show dives deep into the world of contraband trafficking, sending its team across cities like Milan and Bangkok while they race against time to outsmart smugglers.
With intense surveillance scenes and smart teamwork, Taskaree promises an edge-of-your-seat ride for fans of gritty dramas.