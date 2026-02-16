'Taste the Thunder': Hanumankind, Dadlani lead Thums Up's new anthem

Hanumankind took the anthem to the stage at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on February 15, right before the big India vs Pakistan game. The live show had everything—LED glitch visuals, countdowns, smoke and lights, aerial stunts, and some high-energy dance moves from Kings United India.

The campaign is everywhere right now

Coca-Cola India's Greishma Singh calls it a "shout out for shared energy, friends coming together, instinct kicking in," while Devraj Sanyal of Universal Music Group says it's all about "culture colliding with conviction."

The campaign is popping up across cricket matches, cinemas, and music platforms—so you'll probably catch it wherever you hang out this season.