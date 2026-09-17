Taylor announces memoir 'The Man of My House' for 2027

Taylor credits fellow cast member Mayci Neeley (who also wrote a memoir) for inspiring her to share her own story.

Writing has been healing for Taylor, who also talks honestly about struggling with an eating disorder, a topic she's addressed both on the show and online.

As she steps into modeling, she's reminding everyone how important it is to put mental health first.

The Man of My House is now up for preorder and promises a real look at resilience, and finding your own power.