Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist, dies at 65 after prostate cancer
Andy Taylor, the original guitarist behind Duran Duran's biggest hits like "Rio" and "A View to a Kill," died at 65 after a long fight with prostate cancer.
His bandmates shared the news on Wednesday, Nov. 25, remembering his huge impact on their sound.
Taylor rejoined Duran Duran for 'Astronaut'
Taylor didn't just rock with Duran Duran; he also co-founded The Power Station and dropped solo albums like "Thunder."
He left the band in 1986 but rejoined for their 2004 comeback album "Astronaut."
He leaves behind his wife, Tracey, and four children.
Instead of flowers, his family asks for donations to Prostate Cancer UK in his memory.