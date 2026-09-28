How Taylor Swift scripted history, broke records at the VMAs
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) history. The singer won the prestigious Video of the Year award for The Fate of Ophelia and dedicated it to the late Dolly Parton. She also bagged Best Direction for Opalite. This win brought her total number of Moon Person statues to 32, breaking her tie with Beyoncé at 30 VMAs.
Tribute
Swift called Parton 'the ultimate showgirl'
During her acceptance speech, Swift paid a heartfelt tribute to Parton, calling her "the ultimate showgirl."
She said, "Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich."
"Listening to her songs, it's like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written."
New honor
Swift also received Artist Director honors
In addition to her Video of the Year win, Swift also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors.
The award was presented by actor Dakota Johnson.
The honor recognizes an artist "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."
After her acceptance speech, Swift premiered the video for Patient Zero, a new track from the Encore edition of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.
New release
'Patient Zero' breaks streaming record
Swift's new single Patient Zero set the record for the most-streamed song by a female artist in a day this year.
The song was released along with The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which features three new bonus tracks, excluding Patient Zero.
Other songs on the album include Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon.