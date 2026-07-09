Taylor Swift's grand wedding dress was 'perfectly Taylor'

Designer milestone

Anderson on his 1st couture wedding dress

Anderson's design for Swift was his "first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," as per a statement from Dior. The designer, who joined Dior in 2025 after a stint at Loewe, expressed his joy in working with Swift on her special piece. In an interview with WWD published on Monday, July 6, he said it was a "joy" to create something just for her and that they became "very good friends."