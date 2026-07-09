Taylor Swift's grand wedding dress was 'perfectly Taylor'
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift (36) recently tied the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce (36) in a dreamy ceremony. The singer wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown for her big day, described by an insider to PEOPLE as "perfectly Taylor." The source added that the dress had a "long veil and train." "She looked so beautiful. It didn't stray from her style."
Custom creations
Swift, Kelce donned custom outfits by Dior
Both Swift and Kelce wore custom-made outfits for their wedding. Kelce donned a white tuxedo designed by Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Dior. The couple's wedding was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. They also wore Christian Louboutin shoes, with Swift accessorizing her look with Cartier jewelry.
Designer milestone
Anderson on his 1st couture wedding dress
Anderson's design for Swift was his "first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," as per a statement from Dior. The designer, who joined Dior in 2025 after a stint at Loewe, expressed his joy in working with Swift on her special piece. In an interview with WWD published on Monday, July 6, he said it was a "joy" to create something just for her and that they became "very good friends."
Wedding venue
Swift-Kelce's 'very guest-centric' wedding reception
The Swift-Kelce wedding was a grand affair, transforming Madison Square Garden into a whimsical secret garden. Guests entered through a peach-colored entrance leading to a reception inspired by a rose garden. Another part of the venue was changed into an enchanting forest with tall trees and ferns. One source told PEOPLE, "The whole evening felt very guest-centric."