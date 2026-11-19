Taylor Swift performs at CMA Awards after over a decade
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift made her much-anticipated appearance at the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday (local time). She also marked her first performance at the prestigious event in over a decade. The 36-year-old singer performed I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 and also surprised fans by including Our Song, one of her earlier hits, in the setlist.
Performance details
Swift was joined by Keith Urban on banjo
Swift's performance started backstage, where she navigated through a sea of country music stars before reaching the stage.
She was joined by Keith Urban on banjo for her performance.
The news of her return to the CMA Awards stage was announced on November 13.
Swift last performed at this event in 2013 when she delivered an acoustic version of Red with Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the performance
If you asked me if Taylor Swift was going to perform Our Song in 2026 onstage with Keith Urban on guitar I would’ve said you’re lying 😭 #CMAawardspic.twitter.com/Yi8bNakraa— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 19, 2026
Recent highlights
Swift was nominated for Single of the Year
At the CMA Awards, Swift was nominated alongside Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Tim McGraw.
The Cruel Summer singer was nominated for Single of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You but lost to Langley's Choosin' Texas.
Most recently, she performed this track at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last month.
Surprise appearance
Other surprise performances by Swift this year
Swift also surprised fans with an unexpected performance at her then-fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville in June.
She joined country music singer Lainey Wilson on stage and performed Love Story together.
The same month, she wowed fans with a live performance of You've Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story alongside Randy Newman during the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5.